Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Skaters 'stoked' as the town's skatepark officially opens

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 05 May 2019

Experienced skaters worked with younger riders to help them with balance on the board and learn to skate.Picture: Greta Levy

Experienced skaters worked with younger riders to help them with balance on the board and learn to skate.Picture: Greta Levy

Archant

There were bumps and bruises, scratches and scrapes but skaters, scooters and bike riders of all ages embraced the opening of their town’s skatepark.

Ash Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park. Picture: Greta LevyAsh Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park. Picture: Greta Levy

Novice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark.

Beccles youth champion and business owner of Smash Skates in the town, Ash Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park.

“It is great just to see everyone down here, and see everyone hyped on it,” he said.

Mr Lever said the new area has been well-received by skaters, BMX bikers as well as scooter riders – with some travelling across the region to try out the new ramp.

Local skaters showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp. Picture: Greta LevyLocal skaters showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp. Picture: Greta Levy

On the day, experienced skaters worked with younger riders to help them with balance on the board and learn to skate.

You may also want to watch:

While others showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp.

The town councillor said he has years of skating left in him, but he is excited to see a younger generation take to the park.

The Beccles skatepark was officially opened on May 5. Picture: Greta LevyThe Beccles skatepark was officially opened on May 5. Picture: Greta Levy

Mr Lever said: “We taught this one kid how to skateboard – I think he rode a scooter before but straight away he was dropping in.

“We thought 'okay he is going to be the next best thing' and he may not had the opportunity if this wasn't here,” he said. Since 2015, the Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council were the driving force behind replacing the ageing wooden skatepark.

The £150,000 development was initially expected to open in March, but after some minor delays to the initial build it was delayed.

Nik Rose, skatepark community chairman, said: “It still doesn't feel real, I think everyone still feels the same - that it will disappear.”

Novice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark. Pictue: Greta LevyNovice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark. Pictue: Greta Levy

Mr Rose, whose son is a keen skater joined forces with a small group to launch the project, which was later supported by WREN's FCC Community Action Fund.

At the time, he said: “People complain about things they want in the town but this goes to show if you have got a good idea, come up with a plan and have a good team it can be achieved – things can happen.”

Most Read

Old buses ‘dumped’ in Norwich after other cities get new vehicles

Taking over the running of Norwich Bus Station and Norwich Park and Ride - Konect Bus. Photo : Steve Adams

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Coastguard called to car stuck on flooded beach road

Coastguard volunteers helped the occupants of a car on a flooded section of Beach Road, Brancaster. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Bus turned back following two-vehicle crash

Konectbus :Emma Knights FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2009 (01603)772434

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CITY ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Vrancic winner seals title triumph at Villa for promoted Canaries

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Kathryn Mathias and Adrian Mussett take overall victories as thousands take part in the Grand East Anglia Run

Adrian Mussett led from the start to take victory at GEAR. Picture: Matthew Usher

‘Myself and the players will never forget this moment’ - Farke savours City’s Championship title win

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke with the Championship trophy at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s CHAMPIONS Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s title-clinching 2-1 Championship win against Aston Villa

Norwich City lifted the Championship title at Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists