Skaters 'stoked' as the town's skatepark officially opens

Experienced skaters worked with younger riders to help them with balance on the board and learn to skate.Picture: Greta Levy Archant

There were bumps and bruises, scratches and scrapes but skaters, scooters and bike riders of all ages embraced the opening of their town’s skatepark.

Ash Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park. Picture: Greta Levy Ash Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park. Picture: Greta Levy

Novice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark.

Beccles youth champion and business owner of Smash Skates in the town, Ash Lever said he was “so stoked” by the opening of the park.

“It is great just to see everyone down here, and see everyone hyped on it,” he said.

Mr Lever said the new area has been well-received by skaters, BMX bikers as well as scooter riders – with some travelling across the region to try out the new ramp.

Local skaters showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp. Picture: Greta Levy Local skaters showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp. Picture: Greta Levy

On the day, experienced skaters worked with younger riders to help them with balance on the board and learn to skate.

While others showed off their finest skate tricks and dropped in on the freshly-laid ramp.

The town councillor said he has years of skating left in him, but he is excited to see a younger generation take to the park.

The Beccles skatepark was officially opened on May 5. Picture: Greta Levy The Beccles skatepark was officially opened on May 5. Picture: Greta Levy

Mr Lever said: “We taught this one kid how to skateboard – I think he rode a scooter before but straight away he was dropping in.

“We thought 'okay he is going to be the next best thing' and he may not had the opportunity if this wasn't here,” he said. Since 2015, the Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council were the driving force behind replacing the ageing wooden skatepark.

The £150,000 development was initially expected to open in March, but after some minor delays to the initial build it was delayed.

Nik Rose, skatepark community chairman, said: “It still doesn't feel real, I think everyone still feels the same - that it will disappear.”

Novice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark. Pictue: Greta Levy Novice to skilled thrill-seekers gathered at Beccles Common on Sunday (May 5) for the opening of the skatepark. Pictue: Greta Levy

Mr Rose, whose son is a keen skater joined forces with a small group to launch the project, which was later supported by WREN's FCC Community Action Fund.

At the time, he said: “People complain about things they want in the town but this goes to show if you have got a good idea, come up with a plan and have a good team it can be achieved – things can happen.”