Giant Norwegian ship docks on maiden visit to town

Associated British Ports’ Port of Lowestoft welcomed the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) the Skandi Captain this week on its maiden call to town. Picture: ABP Archant

A Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), currently sailing under the flag of Norway, made its maiden call to the Port of Lowestoft this week.

Associated British Ports welcomed the Skandi Captain to Lowestoft – the latest visit in ABP’s partnership with Peterson UK Limited, the major logistics and service provider to the offshore energy industry.

The Skandi Captain is the 50th additional call to Lowestoft since the Peterson agreement was signed in January 2019, bringing vessel visits into the inner harbour on an almost daily basis – with the number of additional calls expected to grow even further.

Andrew Harston, ABP Director Short Sea Ports, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Skandi Captain on her maiden call to our port and hope that this visit is the first of many.

“Handling an additional 60 or so calls since January with ease, shows our flexibility and the fact that Peterson has chosen us to partner with, is testament to our ongoing investment in our infrastructure, as well as our world-class workforce.

“We are proud to work with partners of the calibre of Peterson and very pleased that they can be part of further growth at our port.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship together.”

Paul Smith, Peterson business manager East of England, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Skandi Captain.

“Our strong start in 2019 demonstrates that Lowestoft was a great addition to our already established UK locations and ideally positioned to support our customers in the Southern North Sea.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with ABP to establish a best in class facility to support the region.”