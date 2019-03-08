Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Giant Norwegian ship docks on maiden visit to town

PUBLISHED: 10:36 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:36 28 March 2019

Associated British Ports’ Port of Lowestoft welcomed the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) the Skandi Captain this week on its maiden call to town. Picture: ABP

Associated British Ports’ Port of Lowestoft welcomed the Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) the Skandi Captain this week on its maiden call to town. Picture: ABP

Archant

A Platform Supply Vessel (PSV), currently sailing under the flag of Norway, made its maiden call to the Port of Lowestoft this week.

Associated British Ports welcomed the Skandi Captain to Lowestoft – the latest visit in ABP’s partnership with Peterson UK Limited, the major logistics and service provider to the offshore energy industry.

The Skandi Captain is the 50th additional call to Lowestoft since the Peterson agreement was signed in January 2019, bringing vessel visits into the inner harbour on an almost daily basis – with the number of additional calls expected to grow even further.

Andrew Harston, ABP Director Short Sea Ports, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Skandi Captain on her maiden call to our port and hope that this visit is the first of many.

“Handling an additional 60 or so calls since January with ease, shows our flexibility and the fact that Peterson has chosen us to partner with, is testament to our ongoing investment in our infrastructure, as well as our world-class workforce.

“We are proud to work with partners of the calibre of Peterson and very pleased that they can be part of further growth at our port.

“We look forward to a long and successful relationship together.”

Paul Smith, Peterson business manager East of England, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Skandi Captain.

“Our strong start in 2019 demonstrates that Lowestoft was a great addition to our already established UK locations and ideally positioned to support our customers in the Southern North Sea.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with ABP to establish a best in class facility to support the region.”

Most Read

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

The most viewed house in Norfolk; Vale Green, Mile Cross, for sale for £150,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Teenage girl arrested after reports of knife being waved in city park

A teenager has been arrested after reports of an incident involving a knife in Eaton Park. Picture: Archant

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries and Premier League duo keen on Leyton Orient defender

Leyton Orient centre-back Dan Happe, right, has been linked with Norwich City Picture: Simon O'Connor

Lidl launches £1.50 fruit and veg box in all Norfolk stores

Lidl Too Good to Waste boxes Credit: Lidl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists