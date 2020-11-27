Six-year-old cycles 100 laps to raise money for homeless

Published: 11:00 AM November 27, 2020

Six-year-old Calum Hartgrove has been raising money for a homeless charity by cycling 100 laps of the BMX track in Harleston. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The mother of a six-year-old boy has told of her pride as her son has been raising money to provide essential items for the homeless this winter.

Earlier this year Calum Hartgrove, from Harleston, encountered a homeless man on the streets in Norwich.

After his mum, Lisa Hartgrove, explained why some people did not have homes to go to, Calum asked to go back to give the man some food and a hot drink.

Since then, Calum has been determined to help those who have found themselves out on the street this winter and set himself the task to cycle 100 laps of his local BMX track.

So far, he has raised £700 for the People's Picnic, which provides hot meals and essential items for the homeless in Norwich.

Ms Hartgrove said: “I wanted to show Calum that we can make a difference.

“I came across the People's Picnic in Norwich on Facebook and found information on food donation drop off points and also discovered their wish list on Amazon.

“This was full of essential items to warm such as hats, gloves, socks and sleeping bags.

“Calum has always enjoyed riding on his bike so laps on the bike track was a perfect choice.

“He didn’t understand how he gets the money by doing 100 laps but when we set up the Just Giving page his little face lit up when he saw the donations coming in.

“I think it's great that Calum is aware of how fortunate he is and that it's important to help others.”

After starting on November 13, Calum has currently completed 85 laps of the BMX track in Harleston, and has already exceeded his original goal of £500.

Ms Hartgrove, 36, added: “I am so incredibly proud of him.

“Every £10 is a sleeping bag and I think he has a sense of pride that he has made such a difference not just to one life, but quite a lot of lives.

“It is such a massive thing for a six-year-old to do. We have been overwhelmed with the donations.”

To donate visit Calum's JustGiving page here, https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/help-4-the-homeless.