Search

Advanced search

6 ways to use Norfolk libraries while in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 03 April 2020

You can use your Norfolk Libraries' membership to access eBooks, eAudio and digital magazines and newspapers. Picture: Getty Images

You can use your Norfolk Libraries' membership to access eBooks, eAudio and digital magazines and newspapers. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Library branches across Norfolk are closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak – but luckily there are still plenty of services you can access from home.

The team at Norfolk Libraries will host a Brick Builders Club session every Wednesday at 4pm. Picture: Getty ImagesThe team at Norfolk Libraries will host a Brick Builders Club session every Wednesday at 4pm. Picture: Getty Images

On Saturday, March 21 library buildings across Norfolk closed their doors and, due to social distancing measures and the subsequent lockdown, they haven’t yet re-opened.

The Millenium Library is one of the busiest libraries in the country and it’s an unprecedented time for service users who rely on it. Luckily, there are still plenty of ways you can access the service from the comfort and safety of your own home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: is it ‘business as usual’ for Norfolk estate agents?

“While our library buildings may be temporarily closed due to coronavirus, our Library and Information Service still has so much to offer, from eBooks, livestreamed activities for children, IT help and more,” says Cllr Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for communities.

“If you’re not already a library member, you can still join the library service online and you will be sent a library card in the post. So sign up today to make use of these brilliant resources.”

Here’s all you need to know about the services on offer.

ELECTRONIC BOOKS, AUDIO, NEWSPAPERS AND MAGAZINES

Little ones can access plenty of resources, too, including eBooks and eAudio. Picture: Getty ImagesLittle ones can access plenty of resources, too, including eBooks and eAudio. Picture: Getty Images

You can download six eBooks straight away through the Libby App and read thousands of newspapers and magazines for free using the RBdigital and PressReader apps. To access both of these, you simply need a library card number and PIN.

To find out more, visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/ebooks

JOIN AN ONLINE BOOK GROUP

If you’re missing your book group or chatting about books with friends, why not join a virtual one? The Norfolk Borrowers Facebook group allows you to share what you’re reading with others and get lots of new recommendations.

You can also check out the new eBook collection for Book Clubs with 25 titles carefully chosen by library staff. Over the coming weeks, the library service will be featuring a new book each week and inviting anyone at home to send in your comments whether you’re a book club member or not.

KEEP THE KIDS BUSY

Why not use the time in lockdown to research your family history? Picture: Getty ImagesWhy not use the time in lockdown to research your family history? Picture: Getty Images

There’s lots of content for all ages on the eBook apps, including picture books like Scaredy Squirrel to longer novels like Harry Potter and the Hunger Games. You can also access the latest Beano, along with lots of other fun children’s magazine, using the PressReader app.

And while people can’t join the staff in the library for their regular groups and activities, you can online. The team are now running Storytime activities every weekday at 12noon, a Brick Builders Club every Wednesday at 4pm and much-loved Bounce and Rhyme Time every Tuesday at 10am – the first Bounce and Rhyme video has over 21,000 views and saw parents and children joining in from across the country!

Next week, the team will also be launching a new reading challenge to help kids stay busy throughout April.

READ MORE: Keep the kids busy: new writing competition launches in Norfolk

STAY IN GOOD HEALTH

The library offers plenty of health and wellbeing information to help you during the coronavirus outbreak, including the Reading Well website which has lots of booklists to help you understand and manage your health and wellbeing. Book lists are currently available for adults, young people and children at reading-well.org.uk.

You can also browse more lists in the ‘discover more’ section of the Healthy Libraries Catalogue which includes titles in both eBook and eAudio format.

RESEARCH THE PAST

You can access historic newspapers, reference collections and dictionaries on the Norfolk libraries’ website (www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries-local-history-and-archives/libraries/library-services/online-resources), as well over 20,000 images of local life on the Picture Norfolk website at www.norfolk.gov.uk/libraries-local-history-and-archives/photo-collections/picture-norfolk

The team is also continuing to upload new episodes to the Norfolk Heritage Centre Podcast, which has lots of talks and interviews on a wide range of topics relating to Norfolk’s history.

Until April 30, the library service will also be offering free access to the genealogical website Findmypast – although it’s worth noting that if you are a regular user of the site, some services will be different. You can access a maximum of 5,000 records in any calendar month. To find out more, email heritagecentre@norfolk.gov.uk

BRUSH UP ON TECH

If you’re interested in IT and have some time to spare, take a look at the free courses on offer in partnership with Cisco. There are hundreds of hours of free learning available and subjects include everything from the Internet of Things to cybersecurity and networking. Find out more at www.norfolk.gov.uk/ITcourses

Learn My Way also offers free online courses to help people develop their digital skills, from online shopping to video calling. It’s simple to register, either with an email or phone number, and your ‘centre’ is your local Norfolk library.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Generous landlady surprises tenant with rent holiday in support of working generation

Sally Jacob and her tenant Charlotte Howes, right Pictures: Submitted

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

See inside this ‘upside down’ coastal home with stunning views for sale for £1.5m

This substantial five-bedroom family home at Wodehouse Road in Old Hunstanton is on the market for £1.5m. Picture: Brown & Co

Norwich teenager stranded in Fiji with expired visa during coronavirus

Emily Rash said she was in Fiji with an expired visa, and was unsure of her next steps. Picture: Emily Rash

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hospital signs first coronavirus patient on to treatment trial

The research and development team at QEH. Picture: QEH

Norfolk boss fears firms will go bust due to bank delays

Richard Pratt, who owns Crystal House in Norwich as well as an engineering firm in North Walsham. Pic: Archant library

Armed police arrest man who was pointing BB gun at sea near pier

Picture of gun received after man arresred following incident near Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Man in 60s arrested following police pursuit of Jaguar

A man in his 60s from Eye was arrested after the driver of a Jaguar XF failed to stop for police. Picture: Archant

Revealed: More than 35,000 key coronavirus workers in the county do not earn a living wage

At least 35,000 key workers in Norfolk and Waveney, those considered critical to handling the coronavirus crisis, are not earning a living wage. Photo: Lynne Cameron / PA
Drive 24