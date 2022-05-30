News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Six people taken to hospital after 'significant' house fire in Thetford

Published: 11:05 AM May 30, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM May 30, 2022
Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

Six people have been taken to hospital following a "significant" house fire in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to a home in Staniforth Road on the Barnham Cross estate at 7.27pm last night (May 29).

The scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

A total of six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk attended the scene and used hose reel jets and main jets to extinguish the blaze with water supplemented from a hydrant.

The East of England Ambulance Service was also at the scene as well as the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Four ambulances, three operations managers, the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS), and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"Seven patients were assessed at the scene, four of which were transported to West Suffolk Hospital, two to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and the other was discharged at the scene.” 

Police monitoring the scene of a house fire on Staniforth Road in Thetford. Picture: Danielle Booden

The fire was under control by 9pm and crews remained at the scene to dampen down the area. 

The fire broke out at a property near the Charles Burrell Community Centre, which is home to a number of different businesses and organisations. 

Following the fire, UK Power Networks turned off the power in the area to carry out "emergency repairs".

