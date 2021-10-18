Six Norfolk celebrities you can receive a personalised message from
- Credit: PA
What could be better for any fan than receiving a personalised message from their favourite celebrity on their birthday, or any other special occasion.
Thanks to websites such as Cameo and Memmo fans can have their heroes record themselves delivering a message of their choice for a cost set by the celebrity themselves.
Here's six Norfolk celebrities you can receive a message from and how much they are charging.
Olivia Colman
Cost: £548
The Norfolk-born star of The Crown, Fleabag and Broadchurch is on Cameo, with her fees donated to Choose Love, which aims to help Afghan refugees.
One reviewer said: "Liv, you nailed it.
"Brilliant message, Steph lost her mind and I wish I were there to see it in person but perhaps next time.
"Please stay safe and take good care of yourself.
"We just love your talent and compassion for humanity and you are the greatest actor ever and you said my name right."
Bimini Bon Boulash
Cost: £73
Ru Paul's Drag Race's Great Yarmouth-born star is available on Cameo, with all of their fee going to charity.
One reviewer said: "Absolutely sensational work Bimini, turned it round within a few hours of me placing the request and the message was bang on the money.
"Superb value, Amanda was over the moon this morning.
"Really made her day."
Luke Matheson
Cost: £15
While being born in Manchester, Matheson's family hail from Norwich and the player himself is a massive Norwich City fan despite playing for arch-rivals Ipswich Town on-loan from current club Wolves.
Matheson is on Cameo.
Chris Rankin
Cost: £26
Best-known as Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter series, Rankin is available on Cameo.
One reviewer said: "He was so happy with this, honestly we're both just freaking out over how cool this is.
"I know Percy gets a lot of hate, but as a Slytherin myself I respect the hustle - Percy's ambitions are what carry him."
Chris Sutton
Cost: £50
This 90s Norwich legend and BBC and BT presenter is available on Memmo.
One reviewer said: "Brilliant big man, can't wait to show Aaron on his birthday."
Sam Bird
Cost: £22
The Norwich-based former Love Island and Ex On The Beach contestant is available on Cameo.
One reviewer said: "This is so perfect, my brother will die when he sees this - you were by far his favourite on Love Island.
"Have an amazing rest of your 2020, and again, thank you so much."
Sites like Cameo and Memmo have become massive sources of income for many celebrities, especially Inbetweeners star James Buckley who has made 10,000 videos and £300,000 in the process.