Online scout investiture a ‘first in group’s 83-year history’

Six youngsters were invested into the 14th Lowestoft scout group during a unique online service.

It was an extra special occasion that marked a first in the history of a popular scout group.

Six youngsters were invested into the 14th Lowestoft scout group during a unique online service. Pictures: 14th Lowestoft scout group

Twins James and Elliot Aldous, Tyler Welson, Adam Fuller, Josh Stafford-Hemmings and Brody Wright were simultaneously invested into the group during an online video chat service last Friday, April 17.

Twins James and Elliot Aldous at the investiture. Pictures: 14th Lowestoft scout group

Amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, and with the postponement of the scout’s regular Friday night meetings, for the first time in the 14th Lowestoft scout group’s 83-year history the new group members were invested online.

The investiture took place as part of a short service that was led by Scout leader Richard Brabben, assistant leaders Peter Aldous and Matthew Grant and sectional assistants Lee Anderson and Ben Fuller.

A spokesman said: “The boys had been linking to the group from cubs, but the process had been interrupted by the postponement of Friday night scout meetings due to Covid-19.

“Determined not be beaten by the postponement, and eager to join, all six of the boys completed their book work over the previous week and had a tech rehearsal the night before.

“On Friday, at the usual scouting time, all were in full uniform and raring to say the scout promise online for what is certainly the first the district has heard of, and first in the group’s 83-year history.”