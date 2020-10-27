Search

Advanced search

Six fire crews fighting blaze as derelict building is ‘engulfed in flames’

PUBLISHED: 19:57 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 27 October 2020

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Six crews of firefighters are battling a blaze at a derelict building in Great Yarmouth.

At around 6.30pm on Tuesday crews were called to the Sidegate Road area of the town to reports of a fire, with large plumes of smoke visible from the opposite side of the river.

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and one each from Gorleston, Acle, Martham and Carrow are on the scene, with smoke filling the air from the building.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was “a very early stage” but eye witnesses have been able to smell the blaze from some distance away.

A man who lives nearby, who did not wish to be named, added that some people had gathered along the riverside to watch the scenes unfold.

Another witness said the building was boarded up and “engulfed in flames” - and that firefighters were trying to gain access and extinguish the blaze using a hydraulic platform.

He said: “There were lots of blue lights. I live on Northgate Street the other side of the river and can see the smoke billowing over the buildings from there.”

More to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family pay touching tribute to ‘entertainer’ with ‘cheeky grin’ who died in crash

The family of Steven Savage, from Attleborough, have paid tribute to the 37-year-old, who died in a crash in Shropham. Picture: Courtesy of the Savage family

Six fire crews fighting blaze as derelict building is ‘engulfed in flames’

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can City extend winning run to four matches against Brentford?

Can Norwich City make it four wins from four against Brentford? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cranswick factory outbreak sends Breckland infection rate to record high

Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to pier over concern for man’s safety

Police are currently on the scene at Cromer pier concerned for a man in his 30s. Photo: Ashley Pickering