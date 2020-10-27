Six fire crews fighting blaze as derelict building is ‘engulfed in flames’
PUBLISHED: 19:57 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:57 27 October 2020
Archant
Six crews of firefighters are battling a blaze at a derelict building in Great Yarmouth.
At around 6.30pm on Tuesday crews were called to the Sidegate Road area of the town to reports of a fire, with large plumes of smoke visible from the opposite side of the river.
Two crews from Great Yarmouth and one each from Gorleston, Acle, Martham and Carrow are on the scene, with smoke filling the air from the building.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was “a very early stage” but eye witnesses have been able to smell the blaze from some distance away.
A man who lives nearby, who did not wish to be named, added that some people had gathered along the riverside to watch the scenes unfold.
Another witness said the building was boarded up and “engulfed in flames” - and that firefighters were trying to gain access and extinguish the blaze using a hydraulic platform.
He said: “There were lots of blue lights. I live on Northgate Street the other side of the river and can see the smoke billowing over the buildings from there.”
More to follow.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.