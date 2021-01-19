6 best Chinese takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Published: 11:05 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 11:10 AM January 19, 2021

These are the six best Chinese takeaways in Norwich according to Tripadvisor - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With dining in restaurants off the cards, where can you find the best Chinese takeaways in Norwich?

According to Tripadvisor, these are the top six Chinese takeaways which are open and they all deliver to you.

1. Baby Buddha Chinese Teahouse, Ber Street

Baby Buddha serve authentic Cantonese cuisine with its home-made Dim-Sum.

Its price range is on average between £11-£17 and offers vegetarian friendly and gluten free options.

You may also want to watch:

It is open from 12pm-4pm and 5pm-9pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays. On Sundays, it is open 12pm-2:45pm and 5pm-9pm.

2. Wanfo House Chinese Restaurant, Earlham Road

On the menu, you will find Sichuan cuisine along with Cantonese and Shanghai dishes.

This takeaway caters for all as it includes vegetarian and vegan options on the menu and prices start from £4.99.

It is open 12pm to 10:30pm on Monday to Sundays.

3. Canton Chinese Restaurant, Thorpe Road

One recent reviewer on Tripadvisor saying it is "the best Chinese food they have had".

The classic Asian takeaway have mains which start from just £5.

You can place an order when it is open 5pm to 10pm on Tuesdays to Sundays.

4. Happy View Chinese Takeaway, Ketts Hill

You can order all of the classic Chinese dishes which are made from fresh ingredients.

The main dishes start from £4.40 and there are options for vegetarians too.

Happy View Chinese Takeaway is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 5pm to 10pm. It then has extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays when it opens until 11pm.

5. Golden City, Distillery Square

This Chinese takeaway offers classic main dishes from £5. One Tripadvisor notes how accommodating it is for creative vegetarian dishes.

Its Tripadvisor page boasts a 4.5 mark out of 5 for its service.

Golden City is open from Tuesday to Sundays between 5pm and 11pm.

6. Cantonese Kitchen, Unthank Road

One reviewer noted how good the food was, it was delivered on time and was sensibly priced. It has main dishes from the price of £4.40

It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays between 5pm and 11:30pm.