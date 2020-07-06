Search

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

PUBLISHED: 06:35 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:35 06 July 2020

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Six people were arrested over the weekend for drunk and disorderly behaviour as Norfolk’s pubs pulled pints for the first time since March.

However, Norfolk Constabulary has largely praised the way the county conducted itself on the first night of eased lockdown – with two of Norfolk’s main locations seeing no arrests.

All six of the night-time economy arrests – for drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault – came in the Great Yarmouth borough, with four made on Marine Parade in the town and two further in Caister.

The force braced itself for a busy evening by putting additional officers on duty across the region in case of any trouble as people returned to pubs and bars, however, no pub-goers were arrested in either Norwich or King’s Lynn.

Dave Marshall, Chief Superintendent of Norfolk Constabulary, said: “We had sufficient resources in place and additional officers on duty to make sure pub-goers enjoyed themselves safely.

“We responded to a handful of incidents relating to assaults and disorder inside premises but overall people were well-behaved and the day passed without major incident.”

Meanwhile, the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust reported one of its busiest nights in weeks – at some points in the evening receiving double the number of calls on July 4 that it did on the first Saturday in June.

Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer at EEAST, said: “Thankfully, the alcohol-related calls that we could have expected weren’t as high. There was a small increase in some of the calls for assaults but it was still a very busy night.”

Across the border, Suffolk police’s assistant chief constable said the constabulary dealt with “a few incidents of disorder” in Lowesoft, but that extra police resources were put in place.

He said: “We prepared for Saturday night being really busy and actually, because of the way there was a staged opening, we didn’t need to extra resources to deal with any problems across Suffolk.”

He added that over some parts of the evening officers were actually less busy than an average evening during the lockdown period.

