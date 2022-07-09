Intrepid cyclists take a dip in every Norfolk waterway for cancer charity

Members of the Sit in a Stream team in the River Nar at Castle Acre, near Swaffham - Credit: Sit in a Stream

An intrepid group of fundraisers have completed their goal of taking a dip in every waterway in Norfolk.

The 'Sit In A Stream' team cycled between all of the county's rivers, streams and becks over four days.

Members of the Sit in a Stream team in Swanton Morley - Credit: Sit in a Stream

Their 320-mile journey consisted of 79 'sits', including in locations near Dereham, Swaffham and Fakenham.

The purpose of the ride was to raise funds for Little Lifts, a Norfolk-based charity which supports people undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Already their total is nearing £10,000 - almost double the original target.

John Ives, one of the participants, decided to take part in memory of his partner, Becky, who died last year as a result of breast cancer.

Members of the the Sit in a Stream team at The Burn in South Creake, near Fakenham - Credit: Sit in a Stream

"The challenge was tough but we all had an amazing time and really helped each other through," he said.

"Everyone said how much they enjoyed being part of the event. We all feel incredibly proud to have raised so much money for an amazing charity.

“The support from everyone has been fantastic. We were even given donations by people we met on the route who stopped to ask about the charity - some who’d even received support from Little Lifts.

"Becky was a great supporter and friend of Little Lifts so I am over the moon with the amount raised, which will help so many people."

Members of the Sit in a Stream team at the River Tat near Tattersett - Credit: Sit in a Stream

Money raised will help Little Lifts to provide more than 400 support boxes to both women and men living with breast cancer.

Oa Hackett, who founded Little Lifts after her own battle with breast cancer, was delighted by Sit in a Stream's achievement.

She added: "We cannot do what we do without the support from people like the team behind Sit in a Stream.

"This was a community fundraising challenge like no other, with 12 months of planning, and we are so proud of what they have achieved.

Oa Hackett, founder of Norfolk breast cancer charity Little Lifts - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"This group have given up hours of their time to plan this unique event and worked hard to train and fundraise. They are an inspirational group of people helping to make a massive difference.

"We cannot thank them enough for showing such incredible generosity of spirit.”

To view photos from the team's effort, search for @sitinastream on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

To make a donation, visit littlelifts.enthuse.com/pf/sit-in-a-stream.