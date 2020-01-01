Sister of missing man makes emotional plea for him to attend her wedding - eight years after disappearance

Parents of long-term missing person Anthony Stammers. Julie and Rob Stammers, whose son Anthony has been missing since 2012. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The sister of a man who went missing on the day of his grandfather's funeral eight years ago has made an emotional plea for him to attend her wedding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parents of long-term missing person Anthony Stammers. Julie and Rob Stammers, whose son Anthony has been missing since 2012. Picture: GREGG BROWN Parents of long-term missing person Anthony Stammers. Julie and Rob Stammers, whose son Anthony has been missing since 2012. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Cathy Stammers, 40 and who lives in Norwich, is due to tie the knot with her partner in August, in a ceremony taking place in Canada.

Her brother, Anthony Stammers, was last seen in 2012, having been reported missing from his hometown of Colchester, Essex, after failing to turn up to the funeral of their grandfather. He has not been heard from since.

Now, as Miss Stammers prepares to wed her Canadian fiancé, she has made an emotional plea for him to get back in touch and attend the ceremony.

Speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk, Miss Stammers said it would be "life-changing" if she ever heard from her estranged brother again, who she knows as Ant.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "If he gets in contact there's a space for him in the place we are staying, there is a room for him if he wants, we'll bring him on the plane with us if he gets in contact and wants to be there.

"Life has its ups and downs but a wedding is a celebration of pure joy and a chance to get everyone together and have a fabulous time. If he wants to be a part of that it would be lovely.

"If he got in touch it would be life-changing and a moment I've been waiting for. Just the thought of hearing his voice, let alone seeing him - I would love that."

Mr Stammers was last seen on May 27, 2012, when he told his mother he was going to meet friends in London, but was due to return the following day for his grandfather's funeral.

Miss Stammers added: "The hardest thing is not being able to let him know how much I love him and how much I miss him. I send him messages but I do not know if he gets them.

"So many times during the course of the normal day I will think of something I want to say to Ant and he might be the first person I think of. There are all the other people I love in my life, but they're not Ant."