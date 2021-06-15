News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Outgoing Royal British Legion president honoured for service

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:08 AM June 15, 2021   
RBL presentation

From left, former county chairman John Boisson, county vice chairman Paul Smith, incoming branch president Lt Gen Jonathan Page, Maj Gen Sir William Cubitt, county chairman Hugh King, former county chairman William Kerr, and (back) acting county standard bearer Peter Howes. - Credit: Lucy Cubitt

The outgoing present of Norfolk's Royal British Legion has been presented with a plaque to recognise his service.  

The plaque was presented to Major General Sir William Cubitt in a small ceremony Church of St Peter and St Paul, Honing, the village near North Walsham where he lives. 

Sir William, who served as president of the Norfolk RBL for six years, said: "I am very honoured to be recognised in this way having had the privilege of being the county president. 

"I have always been impressed with the commitment and energy of the 3,000 members of the Royal British Legion in Norfolk who brought so much support to veterans in the county and who led the county’s remembrance for those who died in war.  

"Congratulations the county committee members on their special level of dedication to the Royal British Legion, its members and beneficiaries."

You may also want to watch:

The presentation took place in front of a war memorial which commemorates General Cubitt’s grandfather and two great uncles, all of whom died in action with the 5th Norfolks in the First World War.

A Royal British Legion brooch was presented to his wife, Lady Lucy Cubitt.

General Cubitt remains active in Norfolk as a Deputy Lieutenant, the Chairman of the East Anglian Air Ambulance and as a church warden.




