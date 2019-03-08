Market stall and Norwich café lodge bids to serve alcohol

Toby Wesgarth, from Sir Toby's Beers, pictured in 2014. Photo: James Bass

Craft beer lovers could soon be able to enjoy a taste of their favourite drink at a Norwich market stall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rasa's Café on West Earlham Centre. Photo: Google Rasa's Café on West Earlham Centre. Photo: Google

Sir Toby’s Beers, which is based at Norwich market, has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for an alcohol licence which would enable it to serve beers to customers on-site.

Currently, it has an off licence, meaning it can sell alcohol to be consumed off the premises.

Its current licensing hours would remain the same, and the team at the double stall said they hope to offer a place for people to enjoy some of their favourite craft beers.

Meanwhile, a café in west Norwich has also lodged plans to serve alcohol.

Rasa’s Café, at 31 Earlham West Centre in Norwich, has submitted an application to Norwich City Council for a premises licence.

Rasa Varanauskiene, the applicant, said in the bid, which is published on the city council’s website, that security would be hired at particularly busy times.

The café would be selling a “small amount of alcohol”, including beer, wine, champagne, cider and cocktails, it says.