Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Market stall and Norwich café lodge bids to serve alcohol

PUBLISHED: 12:38 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 11 April 2019

Toby Wesgarth, from Sir Toby's Beers, pictured in 2014. Photo: James Bass

Toby Wesgarth, from Sir Toby's Beers, pictured in 2014. Photo: James Bass

Craft beer lovers could soon be able to enjoy a taste of their favourite drink at a Norwich market stall.

Rasa's Café on West Earlham Centre. Photo: GoogleRasa's Café on West Earlham Centre. Photo: Google

Sir Toby’s Beers, which is based at Norwich market, has lodged a bid with Norwich City Council for an alcohol licence which would enable it to serve beers to customers on-site.

Currently, it has an off licence, meaning it can sell alcohol to be consumed off the premises.

Its current licensing hours would remain the same, and the team at the double stall said they hope to offer a place for people to enjoy some of their favourite craft beers.

Meanwhile, a café in west Norwich has also lodged plans to serve alcohol.

Rasa’s Café, at 31 Earlham West Centre in Norwich, has submitted an application to Norwich City Council for a premises licence.

Rasa Varanauskiene, the applicant, said in the bid, which is published on the city council’s website, that security would be hired at particularly busy times.

The café would be selling a “small amount of alcohol”, including beer, wine, champagne, cider and cocktails, it says.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and drinking while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Thou shall not enter! Conservative church to convert school into private members-only shop

The former Little Plumstead Primary School Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists