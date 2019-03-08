Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

One of the smallest bars in the UK is opening in Norwich this weekend!

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 June 2019

Toby Westgarth, left, and Dominic Burke, co-owners of Sir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Toby Westgarth, left, and Dominic Burke, co-owners of Sir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Could Sir Toby's overtake The Little Prince in Margate as the most petite pub in the country?

Sir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSir Toby's Beers, a licensed bar on Norwich Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

At just over 4msq there are just four stalls at Norwich's latest bar- with standing room for 15..so it's cosy then.

And where will you find this novelty? Down on the award-winning market - more specifically Sir Toby's Beers, which has doubled its stall size, installed a counter and draught lines - and has become the market's only licensed bar!

And all this just 15 months since business partners Toby Westgarth (formerly of Naked Wines) and cocktail barman Dominic Burke, pulled up the shutters on the original beer shop.

It has been a long slog to get their licence say the pair, involving multiple meetings with the police and city council to ensure their plans are feasible and safe.

"And we're now probably one of the smallest bars known to man," says Toby. "We've worked really hard since January to get a change of licence and now we've got a bit of a reputation and showed our commitment and built up that trust they're allowing us to serve from midday. There were a lot of discussions about it and it certainly didn't happen overnight but it was important to get it right."

Sir Toby's Beers started out with 99% local brews but the explosion of interest in the craft beer market has meant an ever-growing and weekly-changing offering is now part and parcel of what the stall has become known for.

Most of the beers are kept at 4% in fridges, ready to drink, although Toby says the new licence only covers them for drinkers 'on the premises' - so you can't just go wandering off with a can in-hand.

"We want to encourage people to go and grab a snack from the market, and bring it into the bar to have with one of our beers. It'll be really sociable. You can perch, set yourself up and have a great time."

Toby and Dom are working with local supplier Jolly Good Beer to install a direct draw bar, meaning the line is very short from keg to glass. There'll eventually be three on tap, supplementing the huge variety of canned and bottled beers, as well as sparkling wine on draught.

You may also want to watch:

"Dom is the cocktail king so on Saturdays, starting in a couple of weeks, we'll kick those off with a classic Dark and Stormy."

On draught at the moment, and available to try at this Sunday's Proudly Norfolk Food and Drink Festival, is a creamy, sweet Chocolate Fudge Cake stout from Manchester brewery Wander Beyond, as well as Blimey's Amity Island - a nice drop of double dry hopped pale ale coming in at 5.2%.

"The secret to our success really is the fact we have a small amount of beer delivered two to three times a week and that keeps our offering different all the time. So if someone's a sour beer fan and they come in a week after their first visit, there will always be six or seven new beers for them to try. It makes it all feel fresh and exciting all the time."

Toby's favourite beers

1. Our most expensive (£10.20) is a 10% Coconut and Tea Leaf stout made by Cloudwater. It has a coconutty vibe and is basically a Bounty bar in a can!

2. Crunch. That's a peanut butter milk stout and one of our best-sellers. It's a dark beer but has a bit of sweetness running through it and they use ground peanuts to flavour it.

3. We love Ampersand, they're awesome…and local. We've got their Bidon. It's a 3.9% session ale. Really fruity and a great beer. We hope to have that on draught soon.

4. People love sour beers and our most recent one is Watermelon and Sea Salt. It's absolutely delicious.

5. We've got four 0.5% beers including a stout from Big Drop and a range of table beers at around the 2.8% mark. One of the best we have is from Kernal and it's actually called Table Beer and has an ABV of 3%.

The UK's official smallest pub was The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds (15ft by 7ft) but the title was stolen in 2016 by The Little Prince in Margate at 11ft by 6.6ft.

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘I think maybe it was a bit unfair’ - Spurs loan flop on his time at Norwich City

Marcus Edwards during his one and only appearance for Norwich, against Fulham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat your dinner in an East Anglian jungle!

Amelia Browne Urban Jungle Cafe director, Josh Dawson, chef and Nelson Francisco, executive chef Picture: Rachel Bannon

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ashton backs ‘special’ City to spring an upset

Daniel Farke is onto something special at Norwich City for Dean Ashton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists