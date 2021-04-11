News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Prince Philip's affection for Norfolk praised by former Lord Lieutenant

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 8:48 AM April 11, 2021   
The Duke leaves hospital in London today. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, aged 99. - Credit: PA

A former Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk has praised Prince Philip's great personal affection for the county in tribute to the duke.

Sir Timothy Colman, from Norfolk's famous Colman's Mustard family, was Lord Lieutenant from 1978 to 2004 and represented the Queen, as well as informing her of local issues in the county and arranging visits by members of the Royal Family.

He said: "My thoughts today are with Her Majesty, the Queen and, of course, the whole of the Royal Family.

"Prince Philip’s life was dedicated to supporting Her Majesty in everything she has done in the service of this country throughout her long reign.

Guest walk to church at Sandringham on Sunday Morning, which include Sir Timothy Colman (front right

Sir Timothy Colman (front right), pictured in 2013 as one of the guests of the Royal Family for a church outing in Sandringham. - Credit: Matthew Usher

"I had the great privilege of seeing this, first-hand, on the many occasions on which they came to Norfolk, a county for which they have always had a great personal affection.

"Prince Philip, himself, demonstrated a deep and genuine interest in the many local activities he supported and encouraged throughout the region, particularly where conservation and the young were concerned.

"I know of many who acknowledge that they owe their self-confidence and success in later life to their involvement, when young, with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.

"On a personal note, it is the infectious enthusiasm and unfailing good humour that he brought to this life of dedicated public service that I, like many others, will miss so much."

Sir Timothy, whose family had set up mustard manufacturer Colman's of Norwich, was married to Lady Mary Colman who was a cousin to the Queen.

Lady Mary died on January 2 this year in her Norfolk home aged 88.

A private funeral for Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, will be held on Saturday, April 17, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Gun salutes were performed across many UK cities on Saturday to remember the Queen's husband.

Prince Philip

