Sir Richard proposed for special honour
PUBLISHED: 11:18 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 04 April 2019
Norfolk’s Lord Lieutenant could be granted the freedom of West Norfolk.
Borough councillors meet next week to discuss a special motion.
It proposes granting the rarely-given honour to Sir Richard Jewson “in recognition of the eminent service that Sir Richard has given to the borough and Norfolk”.
It also proposes the common seal of the council be affixed to a certificate to be presented to Sir Richard at his retirement celebration on July 4.
The last person granted the freedom was historian Dr Paul Richards, in 2015.
Previous recipients include the conductor Sir John Barbirolli and the Queen Mother.