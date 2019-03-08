Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Sir Richard proposed for special honour

PUBLISHED: 11:18 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 04 April 2019

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson Picture: Denise Bradley

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

Norfolk’s Lord Lieutenant could be granted the freedom of West Norfolk.

Borough councillors meet next week to discuss a special motion.

It proposes granting the rarely-given honour to Sir Richard Jewson “in recognition of the eminent service that Sir Richard has given to the borough and Norfolk”.

It also proposes the common seal of the council be affixed to a certificate to be presented to Sir Richard at his retirement celebration on July 4.

The last person granted the freedom was historian Dr Paul Richards, in 2015.

Previous recipients include the conductor Sir John Barbirolli and the Queen Mother.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Travellers remain at Norwich car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

‘A lovely, lovely man’: Talented bassist loses 38-year cancer battle

Pictured left to right, Steve Hansey, James Boyce, Joe Bear - who together are Alto45. Picture: Contributed by Joe Bear

‘Please come home’ – Family’s plea to missing dad

The family of Nigel Kedar, from St Osyth near Clacton, are issuing a fresh appeal two years on from his disappearance. He was last seen in the Long Stratton and Thelveton areas of Norfolk, near the A140 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Revealed: The three finalists for Norwich City’s Fan of the Season

Norwich City fans celebrating Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists