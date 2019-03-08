Sir Richard proposed for special honour

The Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

Norfolk’s Lord Lieutenant could be granted the freedom of West Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borough councillors meet next week to discuss a special motion.

It proposes granting the rarely-given honour to Sir Richard Jewson “in recognition of the eminent service that Sir Richard has given to the borough and Norfolk”.

It also proposes the common seal of the council be affixed to a certificate to be presented to Sir Richard at his retirement celebration on July 4.

The last person granted the freedom was historian Dr Paul Richards, in 2015.

Previous recipients include the conductor Sir John Barbirolli and the Queen Mother.