Sir Norman Lamb challenges county to walk 500 miles for young people this Norfolk Day

Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Sir Norman Lamb challenged people to get together with friends, colleagues or family to collectively walk 500 miles to raise funds for his Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund.

Sir Norman Lamb, Dawn Peri, Dr Dan Dalton of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Philip Eke of Norfolk and Waveney Mind taking part in a discussion on what needs to change to improve mental health care in Norfolk. Picture: Staff Sir Norman Lamb, Dawn Peri, Dr Dan Dalton of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Philip Eke of Norfolk and Waveney Mind taking part in a discussion on what needs to change to improve mental health care in Norfolk. Picture: Staff

The well-known campaigner for mental wellbeing, founded the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund last year with his wife, Mary, following his decision to stand down after serving eighteen years as the MP for north Norfolk.

The fund, hosted by Norfolk Community Foundation and launched to coincide with Norfolk Day, aims to support community organisations in Norfolk working in mental health, learning disability and autism and focused on children, teenagers and young adults.

Sir Norman, who has set a goal of cycling 100 miles himself, said: “This challenge is an opportunity to not only get active and healthy but to raise vital funds for community-based organisations doing vital work with children and young people in our county.

“The need for help is greater than ever now in the aftermath of the Covid crisis. Choose whatever distance you want to walk, run or cycle or to try to reach 500 miles together with friends and family, and raise vital funds by asking friends to sponsor you. We would be so grateful.”

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019 Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich with the trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/05/2019

The challenge acknowledges the positive impact of physical exercise on our mental health but is also an opportunity to celebrate what Norfolk can achieve when it comes together.

Whoever raises the most money as part of the challenge will be given the opportunity to meet with Norwich City footballers, Alexander Tettey and Christoph Zimmermann, who last week were announced as ambassadors of the fund.

Former professional footballer for Norwich City Paul McVeigh, ambassador for Sir Norman’s Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, has already declared his support for the campaign.

Alexander Tettey of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 04/07/2020 Alexander Tettey of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 04/07/2020

He said: “When Norman contacted me about being part of it I said I would love to be involved because Norfolk has got such a special place in my heart, having been living in the county and living in the fine city of Norwich for nearly twenty years all through my playing career and ten years after I stopped playing in 2010.

“I’m delighted to be a part of it and a part of this challenge.”

• Those wishing to take part in the challenge will have the option to set up their own JustGiving page to directly raise funds, linking their page to Norfolk Community Foundation’s dedicated Walk 500 Miles JustGiving campaign.