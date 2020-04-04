Search

Advanced search

Sir Keir Starmer wins Labour party leadership contest

PUBLISHED: 13:51 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 04 April 2020

Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow chancellor John McDonnell leaving the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London. Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party, beating rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow chancellor John McDonnell leaving the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London. Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party, beating rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has won the leadership of the Labour Party by a landslide, taking 56pc of the votes cast.

The human rights lawyer beat rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of counting.

It marks a significant change of direction for the party, with a move away from the politics of Jeremy Corbyn and Ed Miliband who led Labour over the last decade.

His victory came after the planned special conference to unveil the winner had to be shelved because of the coronavirus crisis.

Angela Rayner won the deputy leadership race by 52.6pc of the vote.

Sir Keir, who was named after Labour’s first parliamentary leader Keir Hardie, said his election was the “honour and privilege of my life”.

In an acceptance speech posted on social media, he said his mission is to restore trust in Labour as “a force for good and a force for change”.

You may also want to watch:

He also apologised for anti-Semitism in the party which has brought “grief” to Jewish communities.

Sir Keir said his election “comes at a moment like none other in our lifetime” as the Covid-19 outbreak has “brought normal life to a halt” but brought communities together.

He said: “I can see this happening, people coming together to help the isolated and the vulnerable, checking on their neighbours.

“So many volunteering for the NHS, millions of people doing their bit to stop this virus and to save lives.”

Sir Keir - who was made Queen’s Counsel in 2002, served as head of the Crown Prosecution Service and accepted a knighthood in 2014 - has struggled to shake off perceptions of privilege.

But he has stressed his upbringing by his toolmaker father and nurse mother in Southwark, south London, when dismissing allegations he is too middle class to speak to the party’s historic heartlands.

His CV includes co-founding the renowned Doughty Street Chambers and advising the Policing Board to ensure the Police Service of Northern Ireland complied with human rights laws.

He entered Parliament as the MP for Holborn and St Pancras in 2015 and was quickly elevated to the frontbench, serving as a shadow Home Office minister before being promoted to shadow Brexit secretary soon after the EU referendum in 2016.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

More than 250 homes could be built on edge of Norwich as latest vision for site is unveiled

A masterplan showing where 267 homes could be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Is this Norwich mum’s twist on a fish finger sandwich the best in Britain?

Abigail Craig has designed a fish finger sandwich inspired by her two children's favourite foods. Photo: Abigail Craig.

Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This funding is a lifeline’: Council encourages businesses to apply

East Suffolk Council's main headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Sir Keir Starmer wins Labour party leadership contest

Sir Keir Starmer (left) and shadow chancellor John McDonnell leaving the Cabinet Office in Westminster, London. Sir Keir Starmer has been elected as the next leader of the Labour Party, beating rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting. Photo credit: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24