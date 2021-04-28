News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Sir James Dyson denies bid to 'extract favours' from Boris Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 7:35 AM April 28, 2021   
Sir James Dyson has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for the first time Picture: Davi

Sir James Dyson. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk-born billionaire businessman Sir James Dyson has said suggestions he was attempting to "extract favours" from prime minister Boris Johnson are "completely untrue".

The inventor, who was born in Cromer and was educated at Gresham's in Holt, was embroiled in a lobbying row after Mr Johnson reportedly promised he would "fix" an issue over the tax status of Sir James's employees after he was directly lobbied by the entrepreneur.

The exchanges, carried by the BBC, took place last March at the start of the pandemic when the government was appealing to firms to supply ventilators amid fears the NHS could run out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson. - Credit: PA

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Sir James said: "(The) characterisation of me as a prominent Conservative donor, or supporter, leveraging a position of power to extract favours from the prime minister, is completely untrue.

"I would change nothing about how Dyson reacted to this country's Covid crisis. And you need only look at the UK's vaccine programme to understand the value of independent action which can be swift, decisive and transcend global boundaries.

"Thousands of companies and millions of individuals have gone above and beyond in responding to this crisis. This should not be diminished by politically motivated mud-slinging after the event."

You may also want to watch:

Sir James said his first instinct when asked to develop ventilators for the NHS in March was to assist, and he engaged 450 people to work on the task.

He wrote there were "myriad questions", including those relating to tax, and "It was in this context that we wrote formally to the chancellor on March 15 for clarification on how UK tax rules would apply during this period of unprecedented upheaval".

Most Read

  1. 1 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
  2. 2 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
  3. 3 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
  1. 4 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
  2. 5 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
  3. 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
  4. 7 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
  5. 8 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
  6. 9 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
  7. 10 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears

"We did not wait for a response and started work immediately," he added.

Sir James added he was not seeking favours, and said his Singapore-headquartered firm passed up the opportunity of remuneration for the work.

He said: "We voluntarily forwent the chance to reclaim £20m of costs from the government.

"(Yet) it has been argued that, in the PM's direct dealings with me, I was seeking some kind of preferment.

"What favours did anyone believe I was exacting from contact with the prime minister as part of a project where Dyson voluntarily donated £20m of its resources?"

In the leaked messages, Mr Johnson promised Sir James he would "fix" a tax issue for Dyson staff working to develop ventilators.

Sir James wrote to the Treasury requesting that overseas staff would not have to pay additional tax if they came to the UK to work on the ventilator project.

But when he failed to receive a reply, Sir James reportedly took up the matter directly with the prime minister.

He said in a text that the firm was ready but that "sadly" it seemed no-one wanted them to proceed, to which Mr Johnson replied: "I will fix it tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic."

The prime minister then texted him again saying: "(Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says it is fixed!! We need you here."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Pic: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. - Credit: PA


Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anna Tindale Gorleston

Missing woman's body found in car on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Angling Direct on Aylsham Road.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017

'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700

Christine Cunningham

person
A stone cross stands on a triangle patch of land at a crossroads.

Weird Norfolk

Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross

Stacia Briggs And Siofra Connor

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Video

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman found with stab wounds

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus