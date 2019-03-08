Ain't no party like a sinkhole party! Special cake baked to mark its end

A special cake has been baked to mark the end of the Sheringham sinkhole drama. Picture: RICHARD CUTLER Archant

A special cake has been baked to mark the end of an era for a seaside town in north Norfolk.

When a sinkhole appeared in Sheringham's High Street just over three months ago, no one could have predicted the phenomenon it would become.

Now the work has finally been completed and the whole community is coming together to celebrate.

We Survived the Sinkhole party is taking place in the town from 3pm today (Sunday, September 1).

And one resident has lovingly baked a one-of-a-kind cake to celebrate.

Richard Cutler is a cook and he has created the 'sinkhole' delicacy.

The chocolate treat has been made with chocolate fingers and icing, and decorated with plastic figures who are hard at work fixing the sinkhole, which has been scooped out in the middle of the cake.

Mr Cutler will be taking the cake to the party, where visitors will be able to marvel at his creation.