Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to closure of Bascule Bridge

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A bridge has been closed to traffic after a sinkhole opened up in Lowestoft.

The northbound carriageway of the #A47, #BasculeBridge in #Lowestoft is closed after a sinkhole appeared in the road near to Station Square/Commerical Road. The southbound carriageway remains open at this time. Diversions are in place but please avoid the area if possible. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) June 3, 2019

The town's Bascule Bridge has been closed causing major traffic delays throughout Lowestoft after a problem with the road surface was reported about 11am on Monday, June 3.

The hole opened up close to the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft, with significant delays being reported across the town.

A police spokesman said: "The local authority and Highways England are on scene investigating a problem with the road surface.

"The bridge has been closed."

Diversions are in place as police provide traffic control at the scene.

Anglian Water are due to carry out work near the town's Bascule Bridge later this month, to excavate and reinstate to repair two manholes in carriageway, on the A12 Pier Terrace in Lowestoft.

One lane on the approach to the bridge was set to be closed between Wednesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 13.

It comes after a two metre-wide hole opened up in Sheringham High Street on May 25.

