Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 7:13 AM August 16, 2021   
Police blocking off a sinkhole that has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park in No

Police blocking off a sinkhole that has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A suspected sinkhole has opened up close to the park where Tom Jones is this evening performing a concert in Norwich.

The Sex Bomb singer is giving a concert to around 8,000 people in Earlham Park this evening, with adoring fans coming from far and wide to watch him.

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

But as they leave the park after the concert, they will have to be mindful of a suspected sinkhole in a nearby footpath.

An eyewitness said the hole had opened on a track that connects the park to the University of East Anglia, which will likely be used by many of the concert-goers as they walk from the green, green grass to home.

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden

A sinkhole has appeared on the track between the UEA and Earlham Park. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The eyewitness added that the police had fenced the hazardous hole off and that a small number of officers were keeping a watchful eye on it to help revellers avoid it on their way home after the gig.

Norwich News

