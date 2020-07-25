Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola Archant

A sinkhole has opened up in a road in Cromer.

The hole appeared in the carriageway of Station Road this afternoon (Saturday, July 25) following heavy rain. It is believed the hole was caused by a burst water main.

The road has been closed while Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council highways respond to the incident.