Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain
PUBLISHED: 19:11 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 25 July 2020
A sinkhole has opened up in a road in Cromer.
The hole appeared in the carriageway of Station Road this afternoon (Saturday, July 25) following heavy rain. It is believed the hole was caused by a burst water main.
The road has been closed while Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council highways respond to the incident.
