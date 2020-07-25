Search

Advanced search

Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 19:11 25 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 25 July 2020

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

Archant

A sinkhole has opened up in a road in Cromer.

You may also want to watch:

The hole appeared in the carriageway of Station Road this afternoon (Saturday, July 25) following heavy rain. It is believed the hole was caused by a burst water main.

The road has been closed while Anglian Water and Norfolk County Council highways respond to the incident.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First look at seven futuristic £2.5m homes being built ‘like nothing Norfolk has seen before’

Octagon Park, Little Plumstead where homes for the future are being built. Pic: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Customers are upset’ - Village shop fears over holiday resort bid

Cawston Post Office and store had a petition in the shop to stop plans to turn Haveringland Hall Country Park into a holiday resort. Picture: Google

Mum bombarded with text messages from supermarket after council blunder

Natasha Holmes-Olley, who was sent details of other Morrison's shopper by mistake. Picture: Natasha Holmes-Olley

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

You’ve probably driven past this pub and Thai restaurant - but what is its food like?

The Pad Thai at The Kings Head in Blofield. Picture: Lauren Cope

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Pay for a TV licence – or ditch the BBC and watch another channel instead

James suggests we should all pay for a TV licence, or simply ignore the BBC channels and watch something else

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Revealed: Norfolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

The windmill at Burnham Overy Staithe, one of the most expensive areas to buy a property in in Norfolk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Row over remote pub’s future will see several moorings removed

Boat moorings at the Berney Arms pub, which are to be removed. Picture: Olive Court Properties Ltd

Months of roadworks to begin on city centre street in £1.75m revamp

The area of Tombland which is to be regenerated in a £1.75m project Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

More than 3000 people view virtual Norwich Pride march

People across the region celebrated Norwich Pride, which took place online due to coronavirus. Picture: Norwich Pride

Sinkhole opens up after heavy rain

A sinkhole has opened up in Station Road, Cromer. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

‘So wonderful, so full of hope and pride’ - Memories of the London 2012 Olympics

Crowds flocking to the Olympics in 2012 Picture: LEIGH HORTON