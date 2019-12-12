'Reverse Guinness' sells out in record time

Pub-goers clamoured to try a pint with a twist at a city watering hole, with a unique brew selling out in record-breaking time.

The Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich, experienced "one of its busiest Wednesdays ever" on December 11 as it became the first pub in the city to serve Sinistral - dubbed the 'reverse Guinness' due to its milky white colour and black head - for one night only.

The white stout, which was developed by Team Toxic, sold out in record time as The Rose moved more than 50 pints in just 31 minutes.

The previous record for the brew to sell out was 61 minutes.

Landlady Dawn Hopkins said: "It was an amazing night. We had to serve it in half pints only after 10 minutes because we had already gone through half the keg.

"I've been at The Rose for nearly 20 years and it ranks as one of the busiest Wednesdays ever. It's certainly the fastest we have ever sold out of a beer."