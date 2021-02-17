Appeal to help single mum of triplets who is stuck in house

Published: 9:55 AM February 17, 2021

The charity Baby Basics in Lowestoft is raising funds to help to buy a triple pushchair for a mum of triplets. Picture: Baby Basics Lowestoft - Credit: Baby Basics Lowestoft

An appeal has been launched to help a single mum of triplets buy the equipment she desperately needs to take care of her young family.

Baby Basics in Lowestoft wants to raise £700 to buy a triple pushchair so the woman can get out of the house with her three children and do the things many of us take for granted.

Judith Goddard, who heads up the charity from its base at Gunton Baptist Church, said: “The triplets are about a year old now and she just can’t get out of the house with all of them.

The charity Baby Basics in Lowestoft is based at Gunton Baptist Church. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

"She is finding it impossible to get out and about with the children on her own.

“She did have a double pushchair she was using but she can’t get them all in there.”

As a community based group of volunteers, Baby Basics never meets the parents it helps.

Its clients are referred by professionals such as health visitors, midwives and social workers.

Mrs Goddard said the mother-of-three was from the Lowestoft area.

She added: “It is important for her mental health at the moment to be able to go out for a walk.

“It is good for the children to be able to get out in the fresh air.

"She can look after them better if her mental health is in a good place.

“Taking care of three one-year-olds would weigh anyone down so we want to do whatever we can to help.”

A GoFund Me appeal entitled 'support a new mum of triplets' was launched last Friday, February 12 and has so far raised £130 of its £700 target.

Baby Basics Lowestoft has launched a GoFund Me appeal to support a new mum of triplets. Picture: Baby Basics Lowestoft/GoFund Me - Credit: Baby Basics Lowestoft/GoFund Me

Mrs Goddard said Baby Basics could make up some of the shortfall from its funds, but not all of it.

“Even if people can only afford a fiver, it soon mounts up,” she said.

“If people can put something in there it would be really great.”

Visit www.gofundme.com to make a donation.

Baby Basics aims to provide Moses baskets, baby clothes bundles, cots, prams, pushchairs and highchairs to vulnerable mums in and around Lowestoft.

Donations are also accepted at Gunton Baptist Church in Montgomery Avenue.

