Norfolk’s visually-impaired people sing out as part of new choir

Mike Wordingham and Mark Smith are members of the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind's visually-impaired choir. Picture: Newman Associates PR. Archant

Visually-impaired singers are being urged to join Norfolk’s newest choir - a group made up entirely of those living with sight loss.

The choir is a joint initiative between the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Norfolk’s own sight loss charity, the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB).

The group will meet monthly at the NNAB’s Norwich headquarters, led by professional singing teacher and musical director Marion Fox.

No prior singing experience is required.

As well as providing an enjoyable and sociable activity, it is hoped the new choir will eventually perform in public.

“Singing is such a great way to bring people together,” said Scott Vallance of the RNIB, who came up with the idea. “There are all sorts of studies which show that it helps with confidence, happiness and even physical good health.”

The new choir meets on the first Thursday of every month from 11am-12pm at the NNAB’s Bradbury Activity Centre in Beckham Place, off Edward Street in Norwich.

The next session takes place on March 7.

Anyone wanting to take part can email Scott Vallance at scottvallance1968@hotmail.com or Mark Smith at marksmith@nnab.org.