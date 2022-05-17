OPINION: Buzz of singing abroad is the best part of my job

I love traveling. It’s definitely in my blood and I feel so fortunate to have a job which allows me to travel but I also love coming back home to Norfolk. By the time you read this I will have been to Sussex for a fascinating concert singing with The Nightingales at a secret location.

I will be performing alongside artist and author Sam Lee who I first met when he played Norwich Arts Centre earlier this year. When an email came through a few weeks later inviting me to take part in the concert with The Nightingales I was intrigued.

I had heard of them of course, but playing alongside them sounded too good a chance to miss. So, I am looking forward to the concert, meeting new people and having an unforgettable experience.

In my 27-year musical career I have had many fantastic experiences involving travel and I love the element of surprise so I don’t always research too much into the places I visit. The most memorable year has to be 2004.

I came home between trips just long enough to do the laundry, re-pack the suitcase and off again; from Germany working for the MOD in their schools to Spain and Singapore with the Womad Festival, new and exciting work was just flooding in.

When a call came from a colleague in London asking if I would like to front a band on a tour of Croatia I just thought 'why not?'

With one month to go it was regular rehearsals in London and with an international band line up it was tricky to get everyone together so Andre the band leader had to work harder to make sure we were all up to speed. We finally met the whole team at the airport and what a team, Andre had managed to pick the best out of the best for his dream band.

Arriving in Dubrovnik we headed straight to the Jazz Festival in Vodice on the Adriatic coast where we stayed and performed for a week. I fell in love with Croatia and the band was such fun; every day was joyous and, as the only girl in the band, all the packing and setting up of stage was done for me and I would just join them for the sound check and performance.

So, I had free time for swimming in the sea, going to the market and just people watching.

The band was made of a Zimbabwean (that’s me!) on main vocals, the English guy on bass and percussionist was none other than Pete Lockett, one of the most versatile multi-percussionists, on drums was an Italian, Andre for Croatia on keyboards and his best friend Zika from Serbia was tour manager. A very odd friendship for both of them which proved tricky when the tour moved on to the town of Split.

Before we left for the road trip Andre called a meeting to warn us about the tension and wounds still felt by the war of years gone by between the two countries. He explained that Zika’s Serbian name would put him in danger and he was worried that he might be attacked. So, with some quick thinking, we all agreed we would call him 'G-man' while in Split. This went well throughout the journey and during set up - until the drummer shouted across the stage: “Hey Zika!”.

We froze and it was really tense for a few seconds but we carried on and, luckily, no one seemed to have noticed.

It was another great show and we carried on partying all the way back to the UK until reality kicked in with our final goodbyes and we headed back home to normality. It was the weirdest feeling ever, such a drop in adrenalin and we all felt empty. But you have to pick yourself up again.

And of course, I do love coming back home to Norfolk where my family keeps me grounded and their priority is still pancakes for breakfast in the morning!