Student dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in hotel

PUBLISHED: 15:31 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 02 December 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An inquest has opened into the death of a student who was found unresponsive in a hotel.

Sinead Storey died in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Friday, November 22. She was 19.

On Monday, an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard how Miss Storey was found unresponsive in a hotel before being taken to the hospital in Colney.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake added that Miss Storey was a student and was from Ash Tree Road in Doncaster.

Her medical cause of death was given as hypoxic brain injury and cardiac arrest as a result of hanging.

A pre-inquest review has been scheduled for Thursday, February 27, 2020.

- Do you need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day 365 days a year on 116 123.

