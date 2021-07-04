TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- Credit: Simon Thomas/Instagram
Norfolk-born TV presenter Simon Thomas has married his girlfriend Derrina Jebb four years after the death of his wife Gemma.
The former Sky Sports and Blue Peter presenter announced the happy news on Sunday with an Instagram photo from the wedding, which took place at Norwich Cathedral.
In the image, Simon, 48, and Derrina, 30, are seen holding hands while walking down the aisle in their wedding attire, the bride wearing white off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a long train and veil and the groom in a dapper blue suit and white tie.
He captioned the heartwarming image: 'Love. Wins.'
The Norfolk-born father-of-one lost his first wife Gemma to leukaemia at the end of 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.
The couple’s son Ethan was pictured at the wedding.
Mr Thomas wrote a book on his experience of dealing with grief, called Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day At A Time, in which he describes the guilt he felt after her sudden death.
He had revealed he was in the “early stages” of a new relationship in 2018.
In an Instagram post marking her birthday in May of last year, the TV personality thanked then-girlfriend Derrina for making him “happier than he dared to believe he could be again”.
The TV presenter admitted he was 'head over heels in love', and said that his and his son's life had been 'blessed' by Derrina.
Mr Thomas, who was born in Cromer where his father was a curate, has described himself as a 'man of faith', reportedly met Derrina through his church.
The family later moved to Grimston, where the elder Mr Thomas was a vicar. They later moved to Surrey and then back to Norfolk.
Images of the wedding shared on social media show the newlyweds cheered on by their wedding guests which featured a host of well known Norfolk faces as well as celebrity guests including Matt Baker.
Former Blue Peter presenter Angellica Bell also appears to have attended the wedding, commenting in a social media post: “Thank you for letting us share your special day.”