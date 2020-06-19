Search

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

PUBLISHED: 07:32 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 19 June 2020

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norfolk-born TV presenter Simon Thomas has revealed that someone tried to photograph and publicly shame him for reportedly “not social distancing” on the day of his father’s funeral.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the Sky Sports presenter was on Cromer beach after his father’s funeral.

Former Blue Peter presenter Mr Thomas was born in Cromer, where his father was a curate.

The family later moved to Grimston, where the elder Mr Thomas was a vicar. They later moved to Surrey and then back to Norfolk.

Mr Thomas’ father died on Friday, May 29, age 78.

Recounting the event on social media, Mr Thomas tweeted: “To the woman who approached us today on Cromer beach and took a photo thank you.

“I said to her “why are you taking a photo of us?” She said “I’m going to put it on Facebook to show people you’re not social distancing.” I said, “It’s my Dad’s funeral.” She said - “I don’t care.”

After sharing the experience Mr Thomas, received hundreds of messages of support from people condemning the actions of the woman.

In April, Mr Thomas had written a social media post about how difficult it had been not being able to return to Norfolk to see his father while he was ill in a care home during coronavirus restrictions.

