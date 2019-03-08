Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

TV presenter Simon Thomas opens up about 'messy grief' at wife's shock death in new book

PUBLISHED: 11:23 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 01 June 2019

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

Bloodwise

Norfolk-born TV presenter Simon Thomas has opened up about his wife's shock death in a poignant new book.

Gemma, Simon and Ethan Thomas on the London Eye. Photo: Simon ThomasGemma, Simon and Ethan Thomas on the London Eye. Photo: Simon Thomas

As father of nine-year-old Ethan, the former Sky Sports and Blue Peter presenter has laid bare the devastation at telling his son the heartbreaking news, just three days after wife and mother Gemma Thomas was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

The 40-year-old's death sent shockwaves through the family, with Mr Thomas detailing his grief-stricken journey in the new book.

In an extract of 'Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day at a Time', Mr Thomas says: "My hands were trembling on his shoulders as I started to speak. I said: 'Ethan, you know mummy hasn't been very well.'

"He slowly nodded but said nothing. 'Well, today mummy became really, really poorly, which is why you came into the hospital to see her.'

Gemma and Simon Thomas.Gemma and Simon Thomas.

"He was silent and carried on looking intensely into my eyes, and my heart was beating faster and faster.

"I said: 'I'm so, so sorry. The doctors tried everything to make mummy better, but...'

You may also want to watch:

"Before the words could even form in my mouth, tears filled his eyes and he cried out: 'Has mummy died?'

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: BloodwiseSimon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise

"Every part of me wanted to somehow sugarcoat what I had to say but I knew, for his sake, I couldn't.

"His legs began to buckle and I said what I'd never imagined saying in my worst nightmares: 'I'm so, so sorry, but mummy's died'."

Earlier this year, the Norwich-born presenter admitted having suicidal thoughts, but credits his son for pulling him through.

In the book, which is due to be released later this month, he also discusses his depression after failed IVF attempts and knowing the couple would never have a second child, as well as his battle with anxiety throughout his life.

In the book, he says: "The reality is that life doesn't feel worth living anymore when you're in so much pain. You think 'what's the point?'

"You will have moments when you lose sight of what's important.

"I'm prepared for people to say I was selfish and thoughtless, but grief is messy. It snaps you in two. You think and behave in ways you'd never imagined.

"But thankfully both times I reached a really low point, the thought of Ethan flashed into my head and gave me the strength and purpose to carry on."

Most Read

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

TV presenter Simon Thomas opens up about ‘messy grief’ at wife’s shock death in new book

Simon Thomas with son Ethan and wife Gemma. Photo: Bloodwise
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists