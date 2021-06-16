Army veteran to run half marathon to support bereaved Armed Forces children

Published: 8:26 AM June 16, 2021

Army veteran Simon Pickett will be running the Sandringham Half Marathon to raise money for Scotty's Little Soldiers. - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

An Army veteran will be taking on a half marathon challenge in support of a charity that he has a special connection with.

Simon Pickett, from Heacham, will be running the Sandringham Half Marathon on June 20 to raise "much-needed funds" to help support hundreds of bereaved Armed Forces children and young people across the country.

The 52-year-old, who served in the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, will be raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a King's Lynn-based charity set up in memory of Corporal Lee Scott who served in the same regiment.

Cpl Scott was killed in Afghanistan in 2009 and his wife Nikki Scott set up Scotty’s Little Soldiers the year after his death. She saw the devastating impact the death of her husband had on their two young children and wanted to help others in the same situation.

Mr Pickett, who left the Forces just before Cpl Scott joined, said he is keen to help the charity "in any way he can" and has set up a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £500.

He said he has seen the "incredible work" they do for children and young people across the UK.

He added: “My time in the Forces was spent with the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment, the same regiment as Scotty. This special connection and knowing that I have the support of the full Scotty’s team will certainly help me cross the finishing line.”

Scotty’s services include guidance to parents and carers, access to professional child bereavement support, personal education, learning assistance and activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

Ms Scott said: “I can’t thank Simon enough for his support, and I know Lee would be proud to hear that members of his regiment are getting behind us and doing what they can to raise money.

Nikki Scott of Scotty's Little Soldiers. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Our members have already been through so much.

"Now more than ever, they need reassurance that they are not alone, and it’s because of the fundraising efforts of people like Simon that we’re able to continue to deliver a high level of support."

To find out more about Scotty’s, visit scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk or to donate to Mr Pickett's fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-pickett1



