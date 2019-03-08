Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Paralysed Norfolk man who broke marathon records to audition for TV talent show

PUBLISHED: 15:36 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 06 June 2019

Simon Kindleysides, who busks in Norwich, will be auditioning for The Voice. Photo: Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides, who busks in Norwich, will be auditioning for The Voice. Photo: Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides

A paralysed man from Norfolk will be walking into his audition for a major singing competition next week.

Simon Kindleysides became the fastest man to complete the 26.2-mile route independently in a robotic walking device last year. Photo: Simon KindleysidesSimon Kindleysides became the fastest man to complete the 26.2-mile route independently in a robotic walking device last year. Photo: Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, made headlines across the UK last year when he used a high-tech walking suit to become the first paralysed man to complete the London Marathon.

He also became a Guinness World Record holder recently as the fastest man to complete the 26-mile route independently in a robotic walking device.

Now the 35-year-old hopes to go the distance in ITV singing competition The Voice as he prepares for his first round audition in London on Friday, June 14.

This year won't be the first time Mr Kindleysides has auditioned for the show, in fact he has auditioned for the past two series, but his upcoming audition will be the first time he is able to stand and sing.

Wearing robotic legs lent for the challenge, Simon Kindleysides become the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon. Picture: Simon KindleysidesWearing robotic legs lent for the challenge, Simon Kindleysides become the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon. Picture: Simon Kindleysides

Mr Kindleysides said: "I've auditioned for The Voice for the last two years but had to use my wheelchair.

"Now I have my own ReWalk exoskeleton suit I'll be able to stand up and walk into my audition.

"I've picked the James Arthur song Naked to sing because it has the line 'I'm standing here' so I think it will have the personal touch as I'm a paralysed person who is able to say I'm standing."

Mr Kindleysides was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

He added that the reason he wanted to audition for The Voice was because it provides a better platform for disabled people than other competitions due its format of blind auditions.

He said: "I think it's more accepting of singers with disabilities as they don't judge you on what you look like it's by your voice only.

"I hope they like me."

If Mr Kindleysides is successful in the first stages of auditions he will be invited to audition for the judges and appear on TV.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Supreme breach of trust’: Top solicitor took £2m from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell pictured in 2013. Photo: Archant

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists