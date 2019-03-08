Video

Paralysed Norfolk man who broke marathon records to audition for TV talent show

Simon Kindleysides, who busks in Norwich, will be auditioning for The Voice. Photo: Simon Kindleysides Simon Kindleysides

A paralysed man from Norfolk will be walking into his audition for a major singing competition next week.

Simon Kindleysides became the fastest man to complete the 26.2-mile route independently in a robotic walking device last year. Photo: Simon Kindleysides Simon Kindleysides became the fastest man to complete the 26.2-mile route independently in a robotic walking device last year. Photo: Simon Kindleysides

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, made headlines across the UK last year when he used a high-tech walking suit to become the first paralysed man to complete the London Marathon.

He also became a Guinness World Record holder recently as the fastest man to complete the 26-mile route independently in a robotic walking device.

Now the 35-year-old hopes to go the distance in ITV singing competition The Voice as he prepares for his first round audition in London on Friday, June 14.

This year won't be the first time Mr Kindleysides has auditioned for the show, in fact he has auditioned for the past two series, but his upcoming audition will be the first time he is able to stand and sing.

Wearing robotic legs lent for the challenge, Simon Kindleysides become the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon. Picture: Simon Kindleysides Wearing robotic legs lent for the challenge, Simon Kindleysides become the first paralysed man to walk the London Marathon. Picture: Simon Kindleysides

Mr Kindleysides said: "I've auditioned for The Voice for the last two years but had to use my wheelchair.

"Now I have my own ReWalk exoskeleton suit I'll be able to stand up and walk into my audition.

"I've picked the James Arthur song Naked to sing because it has the line 'I'm standing here' so I think it will have the personal touch as I'm a paralysed person who is able to say I'm standing."

Mr Kindleysides was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

He added that the reason he wanted to audition for The Voice was because it provides a better platform for disabled people than other competitions due its format of blind auditions.

He said: "I think it's more accepting of singers with disabilities as they don't judge you on what you look like it's by your voice only.

"I hope they like me."

If Mr Kindleysides is successful in the first stages of auditions he will be invited to audition for the judges and appear on TV.

