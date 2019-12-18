Paralysed man whose car filled with smoke on NDR back on road thanks to Norwich garage

A disabled man who thought he had lost his independence when he was told his specially adapted car was a write-off has been helped to get back on the road by a Norwich garage.

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, was driving on the Broadland Northway - also known as the NDR - with his son in early December when his car started to fill with smoke.

The 35-year-old, who is paralysed from the waist down and uses a specially adapted car, immediately pulled over and after being helped from the car by his son, called the fire brigade.

After taking his car to a garage, Mr Kindleysides was told the vehicle's engine would be too expensive to repair and he was better off scrapping it.

Mr Kindleysides said: "I was devastated by the cost because I got out a loan to pay for the car in the first place and to get the hand controls fitted."

Upset by the potential loss of his independence, Mr Kindleysides posted on Facebook to appeal for help, which is when Norwich Budget Cars Ltd, in Salhouse Road, got in touch offering to take a look at the vehicle and get him back on the road.

Now, two weeks after his car broke down, Mr Kindleysides has a fully working car once again.

Picking his new car up on Monday December 16, he said he had been amazed by Budget Cars Ltd's generosity: "I was just a bit blown away how it has happened so quickly.

"I can't thank these guys enough, going through that scary time to then end up like this.. it's incredible."

Ash Self, site manager at Norwich Budget Cars, said the garage had seen an opportunity to help someone: "We didn't do this to attract attention because we don't want any more work, our work shops are flat out.

"We're not doing this to create work, this was genuinely something that we wanted to do."

Mr Self said car dealers often got a bad reputation: "We wanted to prove not all car dealers are bad people and I think we have certainly made things easier for Simon's Christmas," he said.