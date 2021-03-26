News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Paralysed man donates £13,000 to hospital after walking challenge

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 7:23 AM March 26, 2021   
Simon Kindleysides (left) donating over £13,000 to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital staff

Simon Kindleysides (left) donating over £13,000 to NNUH children's matron Teresa Miles (left), divisional operational manager for critical care Chris Drewett, and critical care matron Carol Mcewan. - Credit: Simon Kindleysides

A paralysed man has donated over £13,000 to Norfolk's largest hospital after walking 234,000 steps in a battery-powered suit in a month.

Simon Kindleysides, 36, from Blofield, completed 125 miles in his battery-powered ReWalk exoskeleton in February for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.

The father-of-three wanted to raise money to thank staff for saving his life on several occasions after being diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.

His donation will go towards the hospital's intensive care unit and its £6.5m operating theatre complex at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.

Mr Kindleysides said: "The support during my walk was amazing. The hospital does not get enough credit."

NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUH

NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. - Credit: NNUH

Prof Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse, said: "By thinking of our hospital charity he will benefit many of his fellow patients here at the Norfolk and Norwich.”

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
NHS

