Paralysed man donates £13,000 to hospital after walking challenge
- Credit: Simon Kindleysides
A paralysed man has donated over £13,000 to Norfolk's largest hospital after walking 234,000 steps in a battery-powered suit in a month.
Simon Kindleysides, 36, from Blofield, completed 125 miles in his battery-powered ReWalk exoskeleton in February for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals Charity.
The father-of-three wanted to raise money to thank staff for saving his life on several occasions after being diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013.
His donation will go towards the hospital's intensive care unit and its £6.5m operating theatre complex at the Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.
Mr Kindleysides said: "The support during my walk was amazing. The hospital does not get enough credit."
Prof Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse, said: "By thinking of our hospital charity he will benefit many of his fellow patients here at the Norfolk and Norwich.”