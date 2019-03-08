'It's a dream come true' - paralysed Norfolk man appears in Guinness Book of World Records for marathon

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop.

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop after describing appearing in its pages as a "dream come true".

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop.

Simon Kindleysides, from Blofield, hit the headlines last year after using a robotic walking suit to become the first paralysed man to complete the London marathon.

And the 35-year-old father-of-three has shared his excitement at making his debut appearance in the pages of the famous book of world records.

He appeared ahead of a book signing event at Norwich Waterstones on Saturday, September 7.

"It's exciting knowing I'm at Waterstones doing a book signing," he said.

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop.

"It's a dream come true to have a Guinness Book of World Records entry but to sign it is even better.

"It's not my book but it's just such a rewarding feeling."

He added: "I came into store yesterday and had a shock when I opened the book and saw myself on the page.

"I used to get one every year as a kid as a stocking filler and it was always a dream to be in it."

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop.

Mr Kindleysides said when he was completing the gruelling 26.2 mile marathon - which took him 36 hours - he kept going despite being in "agony".

He said: "Your brain was telling you you're not going to reach the finish line.

"The amount of times it told me to stop and give up - I was in agony."

A paralysed charity fundraiser from Norfolk has signed copies of the Guinness Book of World Records in a Norwich bookshop.

The fundraiser was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder and a glioma brain tumour in 2013, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

But he said he refused to give in to the pain - and went on to raise thousands for The Brain Tumour Charity.

"I didn't want to let anyone down who'd sponsored me," he said.

"When someone says to me I can't do it, that spurs me on."

And the campaigner, who also recently auditioned for The Voice UK, wearing his ReWalk exoskeleton for the first time said he plans to continue auditioning for TV, despite being unsuccessful at making it to the live shows so far.

"I'll keep trying," he said.

"Every year I do all these reality TV shows like Britain's Got Talent.

"You've got to be in the right place at the right time."