Medieval silver seal found in Norfolk declared treasure

A medieval relic found by a metal detectorist in Norfolk has been declared treasure.

At an inquest in Norwich, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said the silver seal matrix was found on April 12.

The location of the find, by a detectorist named in the hearing as Steve Lancaster, was not disclosed.

Mrs Blake said the D-shaped item was 28mm long and 19mm wide and had a building motif with towers and arches, with the figure of a bishop with his right hand raised in blessing and the robed figure of a pilgrim.

She added an inscription stated the item was the seal of Sir Robert Kelling and it had been made during the late 13th or 14th century.

Mrs Blake said she had concluded the item was treasure because it was constructed from more than 10pc of precious metal and was more than 300 years old.