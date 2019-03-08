Search

All aboard to remember the city's trams and buses from yesteryear

PUBLISHED: 16:32 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 04 June 2019

All aboard for a journey down memory lane in Norwich... and a bus ride with a difference.

People of all ages have been coming together in recent months to chat about the trams and buses which once used the Silver Road area of Norwich.

The event has been organised by the Eastern Region Media/Community Interest Company (ERM CIC), which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

The results of their work will be on display on Saturday when a special bus service will operate from opposite the Silver Road Community Centre between 11am and 3pm.

The vintage bus has been supplied by the East Anglia Transport Museum at Carlton Coleville and will follow much of the old tram route from that side of the city to Castle Meadow and back, via Denmark Street, taking in the former tram depot at the bottom of Silver Road.

ERM CIC has been working with local residents and members of the Silver Road Community Centre on this special project which will end not just with a bus ride but with talks, bus rides, exhibitions and films made by the community.

This has seen the older and the younger people working together to create a film and an exhibition about transport in days gone by.

The initiative has brought generations together, giving them the opportunity to swap stories and make new friends.

Silver Road used to be the main artery for trams from the centre of Norwich and people hear more about that from local historians, who have been involved with the project, on the celebration day.

Young people have been creating films and animations on the rich history of public transport, where it went and how it worked, and the changes over the years.

There will also be a number of stalls and refreshments during Saturday's free event at Silver Road Community Centre.

