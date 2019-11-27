Search

Advanced search

15 signs that show you grew up in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 November 2019

The Mart being set up on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Mart being set up on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Curly wurly car parks, visits from the Queen and fierce school rivalries - just some of the things you'll remember if you grew up in King's Lynn.

The demolition of Campbell's tower, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The demolition of Campbell's tower, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

1. As a child you asked your parents to park in the "curly wurly" car park.

2. You remember Campbell's tower and its subsequent demolition.

3. You used to go to the Bus Cafe on Saturday mornings to play the arcade games.

4. Calling the town Lynn and not King's Lynn.

The Wimpy building in New Conduit Street. PHOTO: Matthew UsherThe Wimpy building in New Conduit Street. PHOTO: Matthew Usher

5. You remember the pyramid Wimpy.

6. Engaged in a fierce rivalry between the town's three high schools during your youth.

7. Getting a visit from the Queen as well as Santa at Christmas time.

You may also want to watch:

8. Not being afraid to tackle the Hardwick roundabout.

9. Your remember petting the animals at the cattle market.

10. Visiting the Mart every year.

11. You know that the town used to be called Bishop's Lynn.

12. You used to buy sweets from the shop between Boots and Burtons.

13. You can remember when the Lord Kelvin was packed with punters.

14. No one outside the county can understand your accent.

15. You remember the samphire man singing whilst driving his cart through the town.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists