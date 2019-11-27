15 signs that show you grew up in King's Lynn

The Mart being set up on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Curly wurly car parks, visits from the Queen and fierce school rivalries - just some of the things you'll remember if you grew up in King's Lynn.

The demolition of Campbell's tower, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The demolition of Campbell's tower, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

1. As a child you asked your parents to park in the "curly wurly" car park.

2. You remember Campbell's tower and its subsequent demolition.

3. You used to go to the Bus Cafe on Saturday mornings to play the arcade games.

4. Calling the town Lynn and not King's Lynn.

The Wimpy building in New Conduit Street. PHOTO: Matthew Usher The Wimpy building in New Conduit Street. PHOTO: Matthew Usher

5. You remember the pyramid Wimpy.

6. Engaged in a fierce rivalry between the town's three high schools during your youth.

7. Getting a visit from the Queen as well as Santa at Christmas time.

8. Not being afraid to tackle the Hardwick roundabout.

9. Your remember petting the animals at the cattle market.

10. Visiting the Mart every year.

11. You know that the town used to be called Bishop's Lynn.

12. You used to buy sweets from the shop between Boots and Burtons.

13. You can remember when the Lord Kelvin was packed with punters.

14. No one outside the county can understand your accent.

15. You remember the samphire man singing whilst driving his cart through the town.