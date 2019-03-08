'Children use this pathway' - Mystery resident takes on dog poo problem

Cawston village sign. Pictured: ARCHANT LIBRARY. Archant

A number of signs have appeared in a north Norfolk village following an outbreak of dog poo being left on pavements close to a primary school.

A number of signs have appeared in Cawston after dog poo was left outside the primary school.

It has been just over a week since children returned to school for the beginning of another year but already parents in Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham, have been faced with an unpleasant issue.

On Monday, September 9, a number of dog deposits were left on Howard's Way and Jubilee Close - just metres away from where families enter and exit Cawston CoE Primary Academy for dropping-off and collecting pupils.

Although not an entirely new problem within the village, some parents reported that it had "never been this bad before".

By Wednesday, September 11, a number of signs had appeared on the streets close to the school.

The laminated posters, which have been attached to posts using cable ties, read: "Please pick up after your dog. Children used this pathway to school THANK YOU."

