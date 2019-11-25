Search

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

PUBLISHED: 11:59 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:22 25 November 2019

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Archant

New signs have been put up at pub which closed earlier this year, revealing its new name.

The Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google MapsThe Mash Tun at the top of St Benedicts Street today. Picture: Google Maps

In August, the Mash Tun, in Charing Cross in Norwich, closed, with managers at the time saying it would reopen after a refurbishment.

And passers-by spotted new signs over the weekend outside the pub, bearing its new name - The Strangers Tavern.

The name refers to the Strangers, a group of Protestant refugees who settled in Norwich, having originally arrived from Flanders, in Belgium, in the 16th century.

In August, managers said the building would be split into smaller lots, with the pub still occupying the front of the site.

They said it would reduce the pub's footprint by around half, but was necessary "in the current economy".

