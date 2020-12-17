News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City star's signed shirt up for grabs in silent auction

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:00 PM December 17, 2020   
The signed Todd Cantwell shirt, up for auction

The shirt was worn by Cantwell during the Norwich vs Chelsea game in which he scored his first premiership goal. - Credit: Dereham Town Youth Football Club

A signed shirt worn by Norwich City player Todd Cantwell is up for grabs in a silent auction at the club where the Canaries star cut his teeth.

Dereham Town youth chairman Mark Donaldson said the shirt had been kindly donated by someone who got the shirt at the Norwich vs Chelsea game in which Cantwell scored his first Premier League goal.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 2nd goal during the Premier League match at Ca

Todd Cantwell celebrates scoring in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Donaldson explained that all funds will go towards building a hub for the Magpies’ youth teams.

“Essentially it will be a space for players and spectators to grab a drink, when we’re allowed to hang out, and watch a bit of football.” said Mr Donaldson.

He added: “We have great facilities, but what we don’t have is an area for tea or coffee.”

The auction has attracted international interest and the highest bid is currently £260. 

All bids must be sent in by 6pm on Friday, December 18. The winner will be notified at 7pm that evening. Bidders can submit their proposed sums via direct message to the club on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

