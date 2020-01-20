Search

Signalling troubles affecting Greater Anglia rail services

PUBLISHED: 06:50 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:50 20 January 2020

Signalling troubles are affecting Greater Anglia services this morning Picture: Stuart Anderson

Rail commuters have been warned they could face delays or cancellations this morning due to signalling troubles on the line.

Greater Anglia has issued a warning that trains between Norwich and Cambridge will be travelling at a reduced speed this morning - and some services may have to be cancelled.

It is due to signalling troubles between Wymondham and Thetford, which the rail provider has warned may see Norwich to Cambridge trains terminate in Ely.

A Greater Anglia spokesman has posted on Twitter warning rail users of the possible delays and insisting that Network Rail is working to resolve the problem.

The spokesman said disruption is expected until further notice.

Meanwhile, three services between Norwich and the coast were cancelled due to unrelated issues, the 6.11am Norwich to Great Yarmouth, the 6.27am Norwich to Lowestoft and the 6.58am Great Yarmouth to Norwich. These were due to train faults.

