Signalling fault causes problems for train travellers
PUBLISHED: 19:46 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:46 04 June 2019
Train travellers faced delays and cancellations because of a signalling fault between Norwich and London.
Services were disrupted from about 3pm on Tuesday (June 4) because of the problem between Shenfield and Ingatestone.
While the signalling problem was fixed within an hour and a half, it meant delays to a number of services, while the 7.30pm service from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was among trains which were cancelled.