Signalling fault causes train delays
PUBLISHED: 20:46 26 February 2019
Train passengers are being warned to expect delays due to a signalling fault.
The 6.30pm from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed at Manningtree, as a result of a signalling fault earlier today.
The train, which was already running 20-minutes late, has been delayed by a further 14 minutes.
The service is expected to arrive into Norwich at 8.44pm.
