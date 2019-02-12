Search

Signalling fault causes train delays

PUBLISHED: 20:46 26 February 2019

Greater Anglia has defended their recent performance statistics. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Greater Anglia has defended their recent performance statistics. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Train passengers are being warned to expect delays due to a signalling fault.

The 6.30pm from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been delayed at Manningtree, as a result of a signalling fault earlier today.

The train, which was already running 20-minutes late, has been delayed by a further 14 minutes.

The service is expected to arrive into Norwich at 8.44pm.

For the latest service updates on the Greater Anglia network click here.

