Greater Anglia trains cancelled after signalling fault

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge have been cancelled this evening after a signalling fault.

A Greater Anglia statement on its website said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Thetford all lines are blocked.

Train services running through this station may be suspended.

"Owing to a fault with the signalling at Thetford the train service between Norwich and Cambridge has been suspended.

"We are currently trying to resource road transport to operate between Norwich and Cambridge. Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

It added that disruption on the line is expected until 11pm tonight.

