Time running out to take part in Norwich bubble run

PUBLISHED: 17:16 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 02 May 2019

EACH Bubble Rush is set to return to King's Lynn and Norwich this summer. Picture: Vancouver Quarter

There are just two weeks left to secure your place in the bubble bonanza set to wash over Norwich.

Bubble Rush is a 5k fun run with a difference as participants head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where cannons pump out coloured foam to create a four-foot (1.2-metre) deep bubble bath.

The event was held in Norwich for the first time last year, raising over £40,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

EACH will again be the beneficiary when it returns to Earlham Park on Saturday, May 18. Runners will go off in two waves, with the first starting at 11am and the second at noon. Final spaces are available until midnight on May 16.

Visit www.each.org.uk/bubblerush for more information. For those unable to make the Norwich Bubble Rush, EACH is holding the same event in King's Lynn on Sunday, June 16.

