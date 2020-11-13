Search

Advanced search

‘She’s an inspiration’ - Siblings plan 13-mile run to raise money for ill friend

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 November 2020

Sophie Burke, 21, is hoping to raise £20,000 for life-changing surgery. Picture: submitted.

Sophie Burke, 21, is hoping to raise £20,000 for life-changing surgery. Picture: submitted.

Jo Burke

A brother and sister are planning to run 13 miles through Norfolk to raise surgery funds for their “incredible” friend, who has faced life-threatening complications due to a genetic disorder.

Grace Barley, 23, will be running 13 miles from Dereham to Swaffham to help raise funds for Sophie. Picture: submitted.Grace Barley, 23, will be running 13 miles from Dereham to Swaffham to help raise funds for Sophie. Picture: submitted.

Sophie Burke, 21, suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare illness which affects her connective tissue. Complications have left her with severe gastroparesis, meaning she is unable to eat or drink, and has to be nourished through a ‘Hickman line’ for 12-14 hours through the night.

The “always bubbly” young woman, who lives in Swaffham, is now being helped by family and friends to raise £20,000 to have a “stomach pacemaker” fitted. The operation is not yet offered on the NHS, and is thought to have a 50-70% success rate.

“We believe that the success rate is actually quite high,” said Sophie’s mother, Jo. “When you’re stuck with not being able to eat, to be given that percentage is quite positive.”

Ms Burke said that Sophie had come to the decision herself, and wanted to enjoy normal life as a 21-year-old.

Grace will be joined in the run by her brother, Ethan, 19. Picture: submitted.Grace will be joined in the run by her brother, Ethan, 19. Picture: submitted.

You may also want to watch:

“She’s just such an inspirational daughter,” said Ms Burke. “I’m so proud of her determination to find something that will enable her to eat again.”

Many of Sophie’s friends are now fundraising, with one selling cakes and another doing a 24-hour sponsored gaming livestream. In an effort of her own, Sophie sells handmade crafts from her Facebook page, Sophie’s Craft Creations.

Friends of the family Grace and Ethan Barley are running from Dereham to Swaffham to contribute to the fund, and have so far raised £900 on their JustGiving page. The siblings hope to run on the first weekend after lockdown.

“Raising anything would be amazing,” said Ms Barley. “she’s such an amazing person: always bubbly, always positive. No matter how many times she goes into hospital, she’s still smiling, still asking how everybody else is, never moaning.”

Ms Barley, 23, works as a physio assistant in the same hospital that Sophie has had to frequently visit this year, and said that with the lack of visitors allowed due to coronavirus, she was glad to be able to see her.

Ms Barley added that she was practising her running and was braced for the challenge.

“I’m slowly getting there,” she said, “and hopefully I’ll have a bit more stamina by the time we do the run - it’s kind of a personal goal as well!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

WATCH: See the incredible weight loss of Stars in Your Eyes winner who was ‘addicted to food’

Jacquii Cann has lost 8 stone through cutting out sugar and managing meal sizes. Here she is pictured with a pair of her old jeans. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

The Bird in Hand pub was targeted by a couple being investigated for fraud. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

18 training days of live firing and aircraft flying planned at Norfolk military bases

Trainee RAF Regiment gunners from Mekitila Flight take part in section attack drills on the 8th July 2020 at STANTA Ranges. Photographer: SAC Jamie Ledger/MoD Crown Copyright 2020

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Museum display of 1,155 postcards to pay tribute to town’s historian

Thetford historian and author David Osborne, who died last year. Photo: Sonya Duncan