Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Two people found dead in their home near Norwich have been named locally as Chris and Nicola Long.

The brother and sister, both in their 40s, were discovered by police at their house in Middleton Crescent in New Costessey on Saturday morning.

It is thought they were the only people in their home at the time — and that no-one else was involved.

Their father, also called Chris, had previously lived in the house with them, but had not been there for some time.

Police said they were looking at a number of lines of inquiry and keeping an open mind about how they died.

Currently, their deaths remain unexplained.

Post-mortem examinations are being carried out before the siblings are formally identified.

The deaths have come as a shock to neighbours on Middleton Crescent and Oak Close, who said the pair were "reclusive" and rarely left the house.

One man had said: "They didn't bother anyone, just kept themselves to themselves.

"The dad was in his 70s, the two adult kids in their 40s.

"I've known them for years. They've lived here as long as I have, but I can't say I knew them well.

"They didn't talk to anyone."

Another neighbour said: "The family were very reclusive. They did everything together as a trio.

She added: "I saw the son in the shop a couple of weeks ago, but hadn't seen the dad or the daughter in ages."

A resident at Oak Close, meanwhile, said the family had lived in the area for years, and were well-known locally.

"They've struggled since the kids lost their mum years ago," she said, "but they've never been any trouble to anyone.

"People used to see them in the local convenience store on Stafford Avenue nearly every day. It's such a shame."

Town council vice-chairman Gary Blundell said: "A lot of the people down Middleton Crescent area are very shocked. It is normally very quiet and peaceful and is the kind of community where people know most of their neighbours.

"It is very sad and my condolences go to the family of the people involved."